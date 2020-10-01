Trump Campaign Adviser Brad Parscale Steps Down After Arrest During Domestic Altercation

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who lost his job running the president’s reelection effort in July but stayed on as a notional senior advisor and digital strategist, left the campaign altogether Wednesday after an altercation with his wife over the weekend. Parscale was involuntarily hospitalized by Ft. Lauderdale police after his wife, Candice, informed authorities that Parscale had a loaded weapon and could be a threat to take his own life. On Wednesday, Parscale told Politico in a statement he was stepping down due to “overwhelming stress.” “I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale’s statement read.

During the chaotic scene at the Parscales’ home Sunday, police on the scene reported that Candice Parscale showed signs of physical abuse. “While speaking with Candice I observed several bruises on both arms (photographs were taken and uploaded into evidence), which she advised occurred a few days ago, during a physical altercation with Bradley, which she did not report,” the police report read. When specifically asked about the bruises, the police report said Candice “stated Brad Parscale hits her.” On Wednesday, however, Parscale’s wife walked back that characterization of her relationship with her husband. “The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she told Politico.

Parscale, a political novice before joining the 2016 Trump campaign, was removed from his role as campaign manager mid-summer after Trump’s poll numbers lagged far behind Joe Biden’s and concerns were raised about months of loose spending that had seen the campaign burn through nearly a billion dollars. Hundreds of millions of that money has been funneled through opaque limited liability companies run by Parscale and Trump allies, which could spur investigations into whether the spending broke federal campaign finance laws.