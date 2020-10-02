Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, he has been airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where a spokesperson says he is expected to stay for “the next few days.” Trump walked out of the White House residence under his own power and boarded the Marine One helicopter at about 6:15 p.m. At 6:31 p.m. a short video statement was posted on his Twitter account in which he says he is going to the hospital and adds, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

An administration spokesman said power is not being transferred to vice-president Mike Pence, and a statement released under the name of the White House doctor says the president is in “good spirits” and has “mild symptoms,” which, according to the New York Times’ sources, consist of “a low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough.” On the other hand, he’s being transferred to a hospital, has not spoken in public since Thursday except via the 18-second video, and is being given an antibody treatment in what the company that manufactures it calls a case of “compassionate use.”

We’ll update this post when more details are available.