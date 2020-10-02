Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your campaign newsletter ranki—

HUNTER? HUNTER. DRUGS AND THE MONEY AND HUNTER, WHERE ARE THEY?

We apologize, the president of the United States has seized our computer and—

YOU JUST LOST THE LEFT.

We’re not running for anything and—

GRAYDON CARTER, I KNOW YOU’RE BEHIND THIS. YOU WILL PAY, GRAYDON.

What? Graydon Carter is not affiliated with this newsletter! Will you shut up, man?

This week, we return our gaze to swing states, a list that seems to be shifting in composition. Few paid much thought to states like Ohio and Iowa a few months ago; now it would be malpractice not to. Why not think about South Carolina, too? That doesn’t mean Biden can just ignore Nevada, and Florida remains as irritating as usual. But first: Some promising polling news for Biden from the state at the center of it all.