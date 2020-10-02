Swing State Tracker: A Pretty Uneventful Week in Politics

Since our inaugural edition of the Slate Swing State Tracker last Friday, the president nominated a judge for the Supreme Court, Trump and Biden participated in the first presidential debate, Melania Trump was revealed to have been the secret puppet master behind the War on Christmas all along, and, also, she has COVID. Her husband, Donald Trump, has COVID too, along with an ever-increasing part of the conservative movement in D.C.

Battleground state polling, meanwhile, remains almost entirely stable, as does national polling. Since you all blame 2020 for its nonstop chaos, well, maybe show some manners and thank 2020 for giving us the most stable presidential race since 1996?

The most notable movement in our tracker this week—which checks the RealClearPolitics polling averages around noon each Friday and excludes the two swing districts that award electoral votes—is that Pennsylvania, on the back of a couple of strong Biden numbers from high-quality pollsters, created some breathing room for Biden. We finally have enough Nevada results to toss it into the mix as well. This pushes Michigan into currently holding tipping-point status, but keep in mind there haven’t been any new surveys of Michigan this week. It seems as if the three “Blue Wall” states that Trump flipped in 2016—Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—are clustering around the same point, between 5 and 6 percentage points out of Trump’s grasp.

Trump is also trailing in every other state on this week’s tracker.

Not great for Trump.

Millions of people have already voted, and Election Day is 32 days away.