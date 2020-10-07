Stephen Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19

Stephen Miller, the White House advisor who shaped the Trump administration’s immigration policies, has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports. Miller confirmed the news in a statement. “Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” he wrote.

Miller was part of the team preparing Donald Trump for the debate last Tuesday, and participated in mask-free prep sessions on Sunday, Sept. 27, along with former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and presidential aide Hope Hicks, all of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19. Miller also accompanied Hicks on the Minnesota campaign trip during which she first began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, a spokesperson for vice president Mike Pence, contracted COVID-19 back in March and has since recovered. On Monday, she mocked the Biden-Harris campaign for requesting a plexiglass shield between Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the debate to prevent the spread of the virus, saying, “If Senator Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it.”

Nineteen Trump associates have tested positive for COVID-19 during the recent outbreak at the White House, including the president and first lady. More than 210,000 Americans have died from the disease so far.