Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s 2020 campaign newsletter in which we take a look at if you have not voted yet, do not put your ballot in the mail. Drop it off at a ballot drop box or vote in person.





This will be our last Senate ranking of the cycle, unless we find a way to break down two potential January runoffs with four possible candidates in Georgia seven different ways. In this final edition, we find that all of the races that would determine control of the Senate are within the margin of error and question God’s plan for us. The algorithm this week instructed Martha McSally to like Donald Trump, but he may not care for her. And how psyched are you for South Carolina? Well, maybe don’t be. Michigan, we see you. We just don’t think you’re that close. But let’s start, for the second consecutive Surge Senate ranking, with the latest on North Carolina and its treasured pastime of having affairs.