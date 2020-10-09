It’s not just McSally resisting the ties to Trump. As the Associated Press wrote this week, Senate Republicans may not be fleeing from Trump since his poll numbers plunged further following last week’s debate and the White House COVID outbreak, but they are giving him a stiff-arm. McConnell, in the midst of his own (likely) reelection, said on Thursday that he hasn’t been to the White House since early August “because my impression was their approach to how to handle [COVID] was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.” And Texas Sen. John Cornyn, McConnell’s former deputy who’s not out of the woods in his bid for a fourth term, was similarly critical of the president’s recklessness. “I think he let his guard down,” Cornyn told the Houston Chronicle, “and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is still not with us—I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self-discipline.” It’s not a full-on jailbreak, but Senate Republicans are definitely starting to take note of the guards’ shift-change patterns.