Ron Johnson Is Third Republican Senator to Test Positive for COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Sen. Ron Johnson tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Saturday. That made the Wisconsin lawmaker the third Republican senator to test positive for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Johnson, who chairs the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was tested Friday afternoon and “is not experiencing symptoms,” his office said in a statement.

Johnson had undergone a two-week quarantine after he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14, his office said. He never developed symptoms and tested negative twice during that time. But Johnson was exposed to someone who later tested positive for the virus once he returned to Washington on Sept. 29, his office said. Johnson “feels healthy” and “will remain isolated.”

The announcement from Johnson’s office came shortly after Sen. Mike Lee from Utah and Sen. Thom Tillis from North Carolina had said Friday that they tested positive for the coronavirus. These developments mean the Republican majority is down three votes from its 53-member caucus. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said yet whether there will be a change in plans to reconvene the Senate on Monday. Tillis and Lee are both on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will be considering the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Johnson is not on that committee. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday evening it was “irresponsible and dangerous” to move forward with a hearing on the Supreme Court nominee “and there is absolutely no good reason to do so.”

We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well.



It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2020