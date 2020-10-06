New CNN National Poll Shows Biden Leading Trump by 16 Points

A new CNN poll out Tuesday morning shows Joe Biden widening his lead to 16 points over President Donald Trump among American voters, in this case likely voters, taking a commanding advantage into the final month of the campaign. The national poll conducted by SSRS was put in the field just days after the first presidential debate and shows Biden with a whopping 57-to-42 percent lead over Trump. The poll was timed to gauge voter sentiment post-debate and it does that, showing widespread disapproval of Trump’s performance, but it gets stepped on—though not entirely—by the latest bonkers news event of Trump’s forever presidency —that the president himself contracted COVID-19.
From CNN:
Likely voters broadly prefer Biden over Trump on a number of issues that voters consider critically important in the race, including the coronavirus outbreak (59% prefer Biden, 38% Trump), health care (59% to 39%), racial inequality in America (62% to 36%), nominations to the Supreme Court (57% to 41%) and crime and safety (55% to 43%). The two are about even over who would better handle the economy (50% say Biden, 48% Trump), similar to where they have been among registered voters in recent polling.
Biden’s favorability ratings have also improved, with 52% of Americans now saying they have a positive impression of the former vice president, compared with 39% who have a positive view of Trump. Likely voters are more apt to consider Biden the candidate who would unite the country (61% Biden to 33% Trump), who is honest and trustworthy (58% Biden to 33% Trump), who cares about people like you (58% Biden to 38% Trump), who has a clear plan to solve the nation’s problems (55% to 39%) and who would keep Americans safe from harm (55% to 43%).
The poll was conducted from Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4, which makes it a snapshot of America that has already been surpassed by events. Trump, of course, announced that he had tested positive for the virus in the early hours of the morning on Friday, October 2. By Friday evening, Biden had tested negative, but Trump was being airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center, and over the weekend the public learned that the president was being administered treatments that indicated his condition was serious. By Sunday, the final day polling, Trump was already taking an ill-advised victory lap in the motorcade to wave to supporters outside the medical facility. That’s all to say, it’s a obviously a good result for Biden, but that’s a lot of twists and turns for a single poll.
