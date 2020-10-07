What Mike Pence Really Has to Answer For

Subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts for the full episode.

Remember when Vice President Mike Pence was put in charge of protecting the country from the coronavirus? As leader of the White House’s coronavirus task force, appointed right before states started closing down, Pence was entrusted by the government to help oversee the administration’s response to COVID-19. Fast forward to now: 200,000 have died, and there has even been an outbreak at the White House. As Pence gets ready for the vice presidential debate Wednesday with Kamala Harris—and argues over safety precautions with her—it’s worth considering the responsibility Pence carries for where we’re at now. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Dan Diamond, a reporter and newsletter writer at Politico, about how we got to this moment, and what Pence needs to be questioned about at the debate and afterward. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Mary Harris: Your reporting on Pence’s time leading the coronavirus task force had a pretty blunt headline: “How Mike Pence Slowed Down the Coronavirus Response.” I’m wondering when it became clear that that was your takeaway.

Dan Diamond: When my colleague Adam Cancryn and I started reporting on Pence a few months ago, it seemed pretty clear that the coronavirus task force was going to rise and fall in large part, though not entirely, based on his leadership. He got installed in late February, and that was a frantic time. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had been leading the task force for about a month. Pence came in and almost immediately things slowed down. So if you’re asking when we knew things were going to be slowed under Pence, we knew that within a couple of days. There were a few decisions Azar and his team had been moving full steam ahead on that Pence essentially put the brakes on.

I wonder if it’s worth comparing the way these two men led the group.

Azar had been a top health official during the George W. Bush administration. While there, he had worked on pandemic plans after 9/11. There was an effort across the Bush administration to be ready for a public health emergency, and as part of that, Azar spent a fair amount of time figuring out what the response should look like if there was an uncontrollable contagion rampaging across the United States. My understanding is that when this virus was first emerging in China at the end of last year and early this year, Azar and his team were alarmed and worried. And there has been a fair amount of reporting about efforts to warn the president. With that said, Azar, in trying to steer the early response, ran into a lot of roadblocks. He was not widely liked within the administration. It wasn’t just Azar and the White House fighting, but Azar and his own deputies. That meant, in trying to marshal a response and lead this effort, he had very few allies. By the time Pence came in, abruptly installed by President Donald Trump, he was walking into a response that had been often consumed by infighting and also had been hampered by Trump’s own unwillingness to move quickly to fight COVID. February was largely a lost month. It’s hard to put that on Pence, specifically, because he wasn’t involved in COVID-19 response before that point.

When Pence came in, there was a reassessment, a need to figure out from the vice president and his team what had been done, what needed to be done, and the challenges of doing it. We were in the middle of what we now know was a silently spreading outbreak. Pence is not the kind of guy who is going to make big, bold decisions. And when facing a historic outbreak, those big and bold decisions were probably needed, especially in those early days, when he just wasn’t ready to make them.

People from all points of the administration were coming in and weighing in on the coronavirus, and maybe they weren’t the people who should have been weighing in. I’m thinking, for instance, about the debate over whether all of us should be wearing masks.

Around the time Pence was installed as the leader of this task force, there was increasing evidence that masks were necessary to prevent transmission of this virus. There were some officials—like Bob Kadlec, who was in charge of emergency response at the health department—who were not only believers in the need for masks but started laying the groundwork for all Americans to get masks, to have them sent through the mail, and to have a supply of cloth masks that could be worn and reused. The thinking behind that plan was, if Americans were getting masks from the government, they’d understand the importance. They’d also have protection: They wouldn’t need to go out and shop. That plan was shot down in coronavirus task force meetings.

Why?

The argument against it was it was too early, that the outbreak was limited only to a few parts of America, that it was going to be expensive to send masks to everybody, and that it was going to send the wrong signal and alarm Americans. This is the kind of thing where, in retrospect, the unpopular decision to spend a little bit more money upfront and make Americans more concerned about the threat of the virus early on almost certainly would have paid dividends. And perhaps we wouldn’t have the issue we still have today, where mask-wearing is more partisan than it needs to be. If the Republican administration had sent out masks to everybody, how could Donald Trump then tell people that masks aren’t necessary? So I think that’s another case of a lost opportunity under Pence’s watch.

Pence is not the kind of guy who is going to break with Donald Trump in private or in public. What that meant was, this response that Pence was technically overseeing, Donald Trump really made it about himself. Pence and his team could come to conclusions, but if Trump didn’t sign off on them when he was looped in, that made Pence’s job essentially supplemental to what the president wanted.

There are also things that Pence just got dead wrong. In June, he wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal arguing that there was no second wave of the coronavirus, and all the while a second wave was reaching a swell. I wonder what that op-ed told you about Pence’s leadership.

That story talks about hitting goals like 20,000 new cases per day. That’s a benchmark we’ve since left far behind: We’re now at nearly 40,000 new cases per day. So Pence and his team were wrong to plant a flag declaring victory.

Pence and the White House wanted to get back out on the campaign trail. There were people involved in the task force who had started to disassociate. And the task force itself went from a daily affair to meeting two times, maybe three times, a week. That was the backdrop for Pence and his team wanting to move past the virus. But the virus wasn’t ready to be passed. Within days, we saw surges in places like Texas and Georgia and states in the South that had moved quickly to reopen.

Does the coronavirus task force still exist?

It still does, but I think it’s an artifact of the earlier response. There’s an effort called Operation Warp Speed that’s working to speed up a coronavirus vaccine and treatments. It’s been set up more rigorously than the task force. The task force was this ad hoc body in many respects, with people from the economic branch of the government, from the national security branch, from the health branch, from staff who oversaw the border, which was also a controversial part of Pence’s tenure. All of these different officials around the table got an equal voice, and it’s clear that that wasn’t the best way to respond to this virus. Operation Warp Speed, meanwhile, is much more regimented. It’s clearer who’s in charge of which part of developing a vaccine, of developing treatments. And that’s where a lot of energy and focus now lies. But it’s hard to get rid of a coronavirus task force in the middle of an outbreak. So it still meets. It’s still used as a forum to perhaps communicate within the government about these issues. But it is not the going concern it was at the beginning of the year.

I feel like we’re in this moment where the president’s sick and we need the guidance of this kind of task force maybe more than ever. And yet we’re getting all these indications that the White House is doing the opposite of what you might think the task force would recommend.

I wonder, sometimes, how different all of this would have been if we weren’t in an election year, if Trump and Pence weren’t trying to win reelection in the middle of fighting this outbreak, or if the person in charge of the coronavirus task force wasn’t a political appointee trying to also make the case why he should be reelected in a few weeks. The White House coronavirus response has been objectively bad. We are an outlier internationally in terms of the spread of the virus, the number of people sickened, and the fact that our own leader ended up in the hospital.

When you talk about the fingerprints of the White House on this response, it’s with the understanding that it wants to be as distant from coronavirus as possible. I think Pence and his team know the threats and risks of COVID-19, but there’s fear that the more they sound alarms, especially this close to Election Day, the less likely it is that they’ll be the ones running the country next year.

