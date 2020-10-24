Lou Dobbs Calls for Vote Against Lindsey Graham: “He Has Betrayed the American People”

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs is one of the biggest Donald Trump fans out there. He rarely ever holds back when it comes to praising the president. And on Friday, Dobbs told his Trump fan viewership that Sen. Lindsey Graham needs to be voted out of office. It was bad news for the senior senator from South Carolina, who is counting on Trump fans to win reelection in what has become a surprisingly tight race. “I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham,” Dobbs said. “It is just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying ‘stay tuned.’ He said he would get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee, which has been a year and a half, actually longer, of absolute inert, inert response to these pressing issues of our day.”

Dobbs was angry at Graham for several reasons. First, he was none too happy with the senator’s decision to not subpoena the heads of Facebook and Twitter over what conservatives see as liberal bias in their fact-checking efforts. Rather than issue a subpoena, Graham said the heads of the companies could appear voluntarily after the election. Dobbs is also angry that Graham hasn’t moved forward with the investigation into whether then-President Barack Obama’s administration targeted Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Lou Dobbs is telling South Carolina residents not to vote for Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/vQ67BZZN6P — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 23, 2020

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn,” Dobbs said. “He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone, ‘Stay tuned.’ Time and time again, ‘Stay tuned.’ Sen. Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

In what was likely a particularly hurtful dig for the senator, Dobbs dug up the archives and reminded viewers that Trump wasn’t a fan of Graham back in the 2016 campaign. He even put a Trump quote up on the screen: “I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace, and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States … He’s one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen.”

Dobbs’ words reflect how Trump and his fans had been hoping there would be “some last-minute Jim Comey-like intervention in this election,” noted the New York Times’ Peter Baker on MSNBC. “This frustration that Lou Dobbs is expressing at Lindsey Graham you would think perhaps reflects something that the president himself feels or people around the president feel, that there should have been something to have derailed Biden by now.”