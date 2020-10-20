Subscribe to How To! on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher﻿ for the full episode.

In 2018, Katie Hill was the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, flipping a historically red district in California to blue. She was brought into Nancy Pelosi’s circle and seemed destined for a bright future in the Democratic Party. Then, nearly a year into her term, Katie’s estranged husband released naked images of her, which were published on the right-wing blog Red State. To some people, Katie was the embodiment of cyberexploitation, a victim of a vengeful ex-husband. Others, though, said Katie was a victimizer herself. The House Ethics Committee announced it was investigating Katie for being involved with a male member of her congressional staff. Katie denied that allegation and continues to do so. But she did admit to having a romantic relationship with a female subordinate who had worked on her campaign. Under immense pressure, Katie resigned her seat.

Since then, she has written a new memoir, She Will Rise, and continues to fight for her reputation. After it was announced last week that her story was being turned into a Hollywood movie starring Elisabeth Moss, someone identifying themselves as “Katie’s former staff” posted a tweet saying how disappointed they were and telling people not to glorify Hill. On a recent episode of How To!, Jon Ronson, British journalist, documentarian, and author of So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, talked with Hill about how to survive a public shaming based on other individuals’ experiences. This transcript has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Charles Duhigg: What was the lowest moment for you? What was the sort of rock bottom moment during that period?

Katie Hill: I was suicidal. I was drinking a bunch of wine by myself, and I had basically locked myself in my apartment during all of this because I didn’t feel like I could face anybody. I was taking a bath. And I basically had a very close experience with suicide. And that was kind of the moment when I knew that this wasn’t something that was sustainable for me. I knew that I couldn’t keep going with this.

When you decided to resign from Congress, did that feel like you had a decision? Or did it feel like that was the only option?

"I wish that I had given it more time before I decided to step down. … But the truth is, I feel like what I’ve been doing since in terms of trying to help other women get elected, gives me sort of a clean slate.” — Katie Hill

Hill: I mean it was a decision. But it also was just a very isolating thing. My initial reaction was, of course, I can survive this, especially if you look at who our president is and just so many scandals that especially male politicians have survived, but it was just this sense that it would never end. I started to feel more and more like a pariah, like people couldn’t trust me. And just this overwhelming weight of knowing that so many people had seen these photos and had this horrible view of who or what I am, that it just felt so insurmountable. They were saying that there were just hundreds of images and text messages and there was a file, basically a sabotage file.

That hadn’t gone public yet, right? Just a few images had come out.

Hill: Right. So I guess that’s why it felt like there wasn’t a real option.

It sounds like now you’re in a place where you are surviving this scandal. But obviously your career as a congresswoman didn’t survive it. When you look back, do you wish you had done anything differently?

Hill: I guess I wish that I had given it more time before I decided to step down. Like maybe I had stepped away for a bit and said that I’m going to take some time with this. But the truth is, I feel like since I resigned and what I’ve been doing since in terms of trying to help other women get elected—it gives me sort of a clean slate. But I know that I took the ultimate punishment, as it were.

There are certain people who reviewed my book and said “Well, you know, she doesn’t apologize enough during it.” And I’m like, how much more can you apologize? What more can you ask for than the fact that I stepped down?

Jon, you spent a long time talking to people who had been through things similar to what Katie experienced and who had different levels of success in kind of surviving the scandal. And in particular, you tell this one story about Max Mosley.

Jon Ronson: It’s kind of an extraordinary story because you would think this was a story where somebody would never survive the shaming. And not only did Max Mosley survive that, he survived it with aplomb. He actually ended up being more popular after his scandal than he’d been before.

Max Mosley, is a Formula One racing executive in Britain, and his scandal happened over a decade ago.

Ronson: He wasn’t a particularly well-known person. But what was most famous about him was his surname. Max Mosley’s father, Oswald Mosley, is one of Britain’s most notorious figures. He was the head of the British Union of Fascists and Hitler went to Oswald Mosley’s wedding.

And so Max is his son?

Ronson: Yes. At first Max did pretty well in unshackling himself from the scandalous name. So all was fine in Max Mosley’s life until March 2008, when he went to the newsstand and on the front cover of the News of the World was a headline: “Formula One Boss Max Mosley Has Sick Nazi Orgy With Five Hookers.” Somebody had secretly filmed Max Mosley in the words of the News of the World, “romping with five hookers at a depraved Nazi style orgy in a torture dungeon.”

Oh, my gosh.

Ronson: Yes, this was kind of rough. You would think, given his family history, this was like a slam dunk for the News of the World. But then something happened. Firstly, [Max] thought everybody knows sex is weird. And the second thought was that the News of the World made a fatal mistake, because, while the orgy was definitely German-tinged everywhere, it wasn’t Nazi-themed. So Max sues the News of the World. And the News of the World’s barristers and editors were forced to go through every frame of the video footage. There was nothing Nazi whatsoever.

And he ends up winning the suit and coming out of this, like, more popular than ever before?

Ronson: More popular than ever. He became a kind of hero for taking on the bullies of the tabloids. He refused to be shamed. Our shame-worthiness lies in the space between who we are and how we present ourselves to the world. As soon as Max Mosley said: “Yep, that’s me. That’s me in those photographs I did this and I don’t fit in the slightest bit ashamed about it.” He narrowed the gap.

And I want to make clear, Katie, we are not comparing you to Max Mosley. But it does seem like there’s an echo here of what you went through of someone taking private photos and making them public.

Hill: Yes. Similar thing, right? It’s absolutely accurate. If you refuse to be shamed, then you can’t really be shamed. I think there’s a part of it that has to do with whether you feel guilty about whatever it is that has happened?

I often think about that in terms of whether if I hadn’t had this relationship that was with somebody that had worked on my team, and if there wasn’t this power dynamic element to it, then would I have felt any shame at all? And I’d like to think that the answer would be no. But I don’t know.

I think part of my comeback, as it were, is trying to own that and say, “No, I’m not going to be ashamed of this.” This is a relationship that I had, that at the time did not feel was problematic, and the fact that it’s seen as a problem is not coming from somebody who felt like a victim, but from somebody who was vindictive and somebody who was trying to make it a problem.

So to make sure I’m understanding what you’re saying—it’s because the relationship you had with someone who is working on your campaign. So there were these questions about was it appropriate for you, as her boss, to be in a relationship with her and that gave you a little bit of a feeling of maybe there is something shameful, maybe they’re right, in the corner of your mind. And that makes it harder to say, “You know what? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Hill: Yeah. F you guys.

Yeah. And, Jon, what do you think about that? I mean, it’s a lot easier to say “I am not going to feel ashamed, I’m not going to let this get to me,” than to actually do it.

Ronson: Yeah, I agree it takes an enormous strength of character to transcend the massive amounts of humiliation you feel when naked photographs are suddenly all over the place. It does take a lot to get through it, which as you know, is a reason why it’s so impressive Katie’s responding the way that she is. Because now, what you’re doing is filling in the outline with nuance and humanity and so on. Because the fact is at the root of your situation, Katie, was a consensual sex scandal. You were a victim of revenge porn. If you’re a man, a man would survive.

Katie, let me ask. Let’s say Jon had been with you when this news first broke and he said, “Look, here’s my advice. Do what Max Mosley did. Go out there and say: ‘Yeah, you know what? Those are photos of me. I’m bisexual woman who’s in a consensual relationship with a woman and with my husband. And I have nothing to be ashamed of.’ ” Do you think you could have done that?

Hill: It’s interesting, because I think that was the piece of advice that I never got. I can’t help but wonder how much of it has to do with the timing. I had been one of the people who called for Al Franken’s resignation, and I’d been one of the people who was very, very outspoken about how we need to hold people to the same standards within our own party as the other.

Ronson: Given everything that you’ve been through, would you have acted differently about the Al Franken situation?

Hill: I think, I think it’s possible. I waited a little while on Al Franken, and I think the part that moved me with him was that there were so many women who were coming forward. When you have that much of a pattern, it’s hard to dispute.

But, yeah, I do think it’s possible that I would have said that resignation wasn’t the only option, and that perhaps more of a genuine apology in an attempt to make amends is the appropriate response because I think most of his had happened a long time in the past, too.

And I think that since this all is so, so new for us just in general, in terms of asking for men to be accountable for these kinds of things, that perhaps I did jump the gun with that.

I guess the other concern is if you don’t feel guilt or remorse at least a little bit, then what does that make you? I don’t know if there’s a right answer. But I do know that no one, no matter what you’ve done, deserves this level of public shaming that has become fairly normal.

