Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID Vaccine Trial After Participant’s “Adverse Reaction”

American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday a pause in its late-stage clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine after one volunteer participant experienced an adverse reaction. The drugmaker started its 60,000-patient Phase 3 trial last month and has not commented on whether the patient, who experienced an “unexplained illness,” was administered the experimental vaccine or a placebo. The company stressed that pausing the trial is common and distinct from a clinical hold imposed by a health regulator. The company emphasized that under normal circumstances it does not even inform the public of pauses of this nature.

“Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians,” the company said in a statement. “[Serious Adverse Events] are not uncommon in clinical trials, and the number of SAEs can reasonably be expected to increase in trials involving large numbers of participants.”

Johnson & Johnson is the first leading drugmaker to get this far with a single dose vaccine, which would be of great value because it would be far easier to administer. The experimental vaccine candidate is also much easier to store than many of the other early competitors. The race to develop a vaccine appears to be heading into the home stretch, but there have been bumps in the road of late. “J&J is the second company to have halted Covid-19 vaccine trials in recent months, after AstraZeneca stopped its trial in September after at least one participant developed unexplained neurological symptoms,” the Financial Times reports. “AstraZeneca, which is working with the University of Oxford, has since resumed activities everywhere except the US. Both J&J and AstraZeneca use an adenovirus—a common virus that causes coughs and fever—to deliver the immunizing protein into the body.”