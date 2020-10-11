Jaime Harrison Shatters Senate Fundraising Record in Bid to Oust Lindsey Graham

Democrats really want Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina out of the Senate and they’re apparently willing to devote lots of money to that effort. Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging the staunch Trump ally, raised a whopping $57 million in the third quarter, the highest quarterly haul for any Senate candidate in history. And it wasn’t even close. Harrison’s quarterly total is almost $20 million more than the previous record, which had been set by then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the third quarter of 2018, when he raised $38.1 million for his Senate race in Texas. Harrison has now raised a total of $86 million for the race, more than the $80 million O’Rourke raised for his entire campaign.

It seems the desire to get Graham out of the Senate is strong among rank and file Democrats from across the country. Harrison’s campaign says it received 1.5 million donations from July through September from 994,000 donors with an average of only $37. Graham still hasn’t released his fundraising total for the quarter but it’s likely to be much less considering Harrison has consistently outraised the senator this year. Graham raised $8.4 million in the second quarter and has even gone on Fox News to directly implore viewers to donate to his campaign. “They’re killing me, moneywise,” Graham recently said.

Lindsey Graham: I’m getting overwhelmed... help me, they’re killing me moneywise. Help me pic.twitter.com/xaY9S6uaYM — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 25, 2020

All the money has helped Harrison outspend Graham by a huge margin. While Harrison has spent $52 million on TV and digital advertising this year, Graham has spent $19 million. That huge advantage has been key for Harrison to mount a highly competitive race to oust Graham, who is seeking a fourth term in the Senate. Polls have shown the race appears to be in a dead heat between the two candidates and the Cook Political Report switched its prediction for the race from “lean Republican” to “toss up.”

Harrison’s haul is an extreme example of something that is happening across the country as Democratic challengers in key Senate elections are outraising incumbents. Democrats already had a cash advantage for much of the year but there was a huge increase in donations after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month. In Iowa, for example, Theresa Greenfield, who is challenging Sen. Joni Ernst, raised $28.7 million in the third quarter, a record for a Senate candidate in the state.