Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s weekly campaign newsletter. Because we don’t trust notorious international scoundrel Lesley Stahl to put our words in context, we are releasing the full, raw Surge ourselves. Try to edit this, Stahl.





This will be our last swing state ranking before the election and folks … there’s not really much to say? Biden is leading in most of the swing states, and thus in the election, by about the same margins he’s been leading the whole time. For all that’s going on, there’s not much “going on” with the boring numbers. The country has seen enough, and it’s time for the courts … we mean, it’s time for the voters to pick the next president!