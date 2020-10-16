Any path for Republicans to gain seats in the House starts with them sweeping most of the low-hanging fruit: the seats that shocked you when Democrats picked them up in 2018. Freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham winning a South Carolina Lowcountry seat that had been previously held by strictly conservative Rep. Mark Sanford, who was knocked off in a Republican primary for having been politely critical of Donald Trump, was one of those shockers. But it’s not proving to be that competitive down the stretch. As Politico reported this week, a Democratic internal poll—and not one that Republicans strongly protest—had Cunningham leading his Republican opponent, Nancy Mace, by 13 percentage points. Some of that margin is situational to choices Mace has made, like her support for the old conservative idea of the “Fair Tax.” But the same trend that put these outer-limit seats in play for Democrats in 2018—college-educated whites and suburban women fleeing the Republican Party—have just accelerated over the last two years. Trump won South Carolina’s 1st District by 13 percentage points in 2016, but in a New York Times/Siena poll of South Carolina this week, he was only leading it by 3. The message from the top of the Republican ticket this cycle has been one that actively repels the same voters Republicans lost in 2018, and Republicans up and down the ticket are set to pay the price for it. Again.