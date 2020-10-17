Senator Purdue Mocks Kamala Harris’ Name at Trump Rally

Purposefully mispronouncing Sen. Kamala Harris’ name has emerged as a very common way for President Donald Trump’s allies to attack the Democratic ticket. But Sen. David Perdue took that even further Friday when he mocked Harris’ name in such a derisive way that it immediately led to accusations of racism. Perdue was warming up the crowd before the president’s campaign rally in Macon, Ga. when he started referring to the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate: “Ka-ma-la, Ka-ma-la, Kamala-mala-mala, I don’t know, whatever.” The crowd laughed.

Here is the video of Senator David Perdue mangling the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’s name. pic.twitter.com/aVJU451bDi — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 16, 2020

Many were quick to point out that Perdue serves on the Senate Budget Committee with Harris so it seems highly unlikely that he wouldn’t know how to pronounce his colleague’s name in the first place. “Sen. David Perdue has served in the Senate alongside vice-presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris since 2017. He knows her name and he knows how to say it,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesperson Helen Kalla wrote in a statement. Kalla went on to say that the “disgusting performance” was “nothing more than a desperate dog whistle from a losing politician.”

Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague.



Or a white colleague.



And everyone knows it.https://t.co/zi5Wxg0VYr pic.twitter.com/TEiAJGiAaV — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 17, 2020

Perdue is locked in a tight reelection race against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who was quick to criticize the senator for his mockery. “This kind of vile, race-baiting trash talk is what President Trump has unleashed from sitting Republican members in the Senate,” Ossoff said on MSNBC. Ossoff sent out several tweets with the video of his opponent mocking Harris. “Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague. Or a white colleague,” Ossoff wrote.

At a Trump rally, Sen. Perdue was heard mocking Kamala Harris' name.@ossoff says, "This kind of vile, race-baiting trash talk is what President Trump has unleashed from sitting Republican members in the Senate."#TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/fj6q7PEZWC — The ReidOut (@thereidout) October 16, 2020

Every kid with an ethnic name knows what it's like to be teased because of their name. But we expect better of a U.S. senator.



Sen. Perdue, you won't have to worry about this after Jan. 20, 2021. She'll be "Madam Vice President" to you. https://t.co/AWTSl6JMLf — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) October 17, 2020

Harris’ press secretary, Sabrina Singh, called the comment “incredibly racist.” She wasn’t alone. “Senator Perdue’s intentionally disrespectful mispronunciation of Senator Harris’s name is a bigoted and racist tactic straight from President Trump’s handbook,” Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said. “He owes Georgians an apology for his offensive display.”

Well that is incredibly racist.



Vote him out and vote for @ossoff https://t.co/XTLRXSJNem — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) October 16, 2020

Perdue spokesman John Burke tried to downplay the whole thing, implying that everyone was reading too much into the senator’s words. “Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it,” he said.

Medicare-for-all, raising taxes, and holding up COVID relief for the people of Georgia. (2/2) #GASen #gapol — John Burke (@JBurkeNation) October 16, 2020