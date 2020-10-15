NBC News made the perfectly rational, completely normal, not at all weird decision to host a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday night. But what a coincidence, it’s at the same time as Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s town hall with ABC News! The two candidates were supposed to debate virtually, but Trump refused to participate and called it a waste of time. Trump will appear in a one-hour outdoor event in Miami, standing 12 feet apart from NBC anchor and town hall host Savannah Guthrie and the audience. Biden’s event will take place in Philadelphia. Word on the street is there’ll be a lot fewer interruptions this time.

We’ve made it easy to follow both town halls with the instant spin room, where we’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators. Below you’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

