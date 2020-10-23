Can you believe it? We’ve finally made it to the last presidential debate of this election season. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off in Nashville with just 12 days remaining before Nov. 3. The Commission on Presidential Debates granted our second-deepest wish Monday: Mics will be turned off for nonspeaking candidates. Theoretically, this means that each candidate will have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak. We’re skeptical.

But we’re certain there will be plenty of yelling on Twitter, so we’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators in our instant spin room—all the yelling in one convenient place. Below you’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

See more of Slate’s coverage of the 2020 election.