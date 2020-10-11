Biden Enjoys 12-Point Lead Over Trump in Large Part Thanks to Huge Edge With Women

Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding on to his significant lead nationally as it seems President Donald Trump’s hospitalization and recovery from the coronavirus has so far not had an effect on voters. According to the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll, Biden holds a 12-point lead among likely voters—54 percent to 42 percent. Biden enjoys the same 12-point lead among registered voters, which is pretty consistent with how he has done in the poll in recent months.

Biden’s lead is largely being fueled by women at a time when voters as a whole largely distrust the president when it comes to handling the coronavirus. Biden enjoys a whopping 23-point lead among likely women voters—59 percent to 36 percent—while the two are evenly split at 48 percent among men. That is a marked increase from 2016 when women voters favored Hillary Clinton by 13 points and Trump enjoyed an 11-point edge among men. Assuming the lead among women holds, it would mark the widest margin for any presidential candidate back to 1976. The lead is particularly huge among suburban women with which Biden holds a 62 percent to 34 percent lead. White college graduates are also giving Biden a big boost as he enjoys a 31-point lead among that group while Trump leads by 26 points among White voters without a four-year degree.

Biden also enjoys a significant lead in all things coronavirus related. The former vice president holds a 17-point lead over Trump when voters are asked who they trust to handle the pandemic. Going further, 62 percent of voters say they don’t trust what the president has to say about the virus. And it seems Trump contracting COVID-19 has not earned him any increased support. In fact, almost two-thirds of voters say Trump didn’t take the appropriate precautions to decrease his chance of catching the coronavirus.

When it comes to the economy, Trump and Biden are trusted about equally while 54 percent of voters say they approve of the way the president has been handling the economy, his highest number since March. That is particularly significant considering that 29 percent of voters say the economy is the single most important issue in the election, almost double the 15 percent who say the pandemic is the most important issue.

In key swing states, Biden is also largely leading. Biden enjoys a six-point edge in Michigan and Nevada, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll. The two candidates are evenly split at 49 percent in Iowa, a state Trump won by almost 10 points in 2016. In Pennsylvania, Biden’s lead appears to be growing in the state that both campaigns are increasingly seeing as critical to their chances to win the election. Biden currently has a 5-point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, which is almost double the edge he had last month, according the Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes poll. The poll also showed Biden leading in Wisconsin by almost seven point and Trump ahead in Ohio by less than two points.