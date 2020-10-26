Now Streaming: Noreen Malone and Valerie Jarrett on the Election

On today’s episode of In the Know, Slate’s election show, Noreen Malone speaks with Valerie Jarrett, who served as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama. They’ll discuss the presidential candidates’ platforms and the effect the winner will have on the future of America. Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube Live with your own questions and concerns at 1 p.m. Eastern.

See more of Slate’s election coverage, or join Slate Plus to support our work.