Watch Trump Fire Obama Lookalike in 2012 Apprentice Parody Video

Donald Trump was seriously obsessed with President Barack Obama. When running for president seemed like a distant and unlikely goal, Trump’s “hatred and contempt” of Obama appeared at times to be all-consuming, according to a new book by Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. The book, Disloyal: A Memoir is scheduled to be published Tuesday but both CNN and the Washington Post obtained early copies and report on episodes that show Trump’s true disdain for his predecessor at the White House.

CNN notes that according to the book, Trump was so obsessed with Obama that he hired a “Faux-Bama” to participate in a video in which Trump “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.” The book doesn’t name the man who was hired to play Obama but it does include a photo of Trump sitting behind his desk facing a Black man wearing a suit an American flag pin.

NEW: In upcoming book, Michael Cohen writes Donald Trump's disdain for Obama was so extreme he hired a "Faux-Bama" to participate in a video in which he "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him." He includes this photo: https://t.co/LGrqsUUrY2 pic.twitter.com/otwYW8VSmQ — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) September 6, 2020

A copy of the video has actually been online for years. Breitbart published a video in 2013 that it claimed was supposed to be aired at the 2012 Republican National Convention. The video has the look and feel of the Apprentice and shows the Obama lookalike arriving in Trump’s office. Trump then proceeds to criticize Obama’s record as president, blast his lack of experience in the business world, and even mock his golf skills. It ends with Trump shouting his catchphrase, “You’re fired!” Trump’s “political operatives” told Breitbart the video cost $100,000 to produce but it never aired after bad weather forced a change in the schedule. Romney’s people insisted at the time the only reason it didn’t air was the scheduling change. But Trump said he felt Mitt Romney’s campaign was too scared to play the video. “They never put it on,” Trump said of the video. “The reason they didn’t put it on is because they thought it was too controversial. Controversy. It might not be politically correct.”

Throughout the book, Cohen allegedly characterizes Trump as a racist although he does say he never heard Trump use the “N-word” as some have long speculated. He did however use plenty of other offensive, racist language, according to Cohen. After Obama won the presidency, Trump apparently was none too happy: “Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a shithole. They are all complete fucking toilets.” Trump also apparently didn’t have a very high opinion of South African President Nelson Mandela and didn’t hessite to criticize him after he died in 2013. “Mandela fucked the whole country up. Now it’s a shithole,” he allegedly said.

Cohen also details that Trump’s seeming admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin really comes down to money as he seemed to believe Putin was “the richest man in the world by a multiple.” Trump, according to Cohen, really just wanted access to Putin’s money after he lost the election as well as his help to fulfill his dream of having a Trump Tower in Moscow. “What appeared to be collusion was really a confluence of shared interests in harming Hillary Clinton in any way possible, up to and including interfering in the American election — a subject that caused Trump precisely zero unease,” Cohen writes.

The book also spends some time detailing how Trump was well aware of efforts to silence women who claimed they had affairs with him. Cohen details the negotiations that led to paying adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by Stormy Daniels, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The White House has criticized Cohen, who is still serving a three-year federal prison sentence for lying to Congress and financial crimes, saying he lacks credibility. “Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.