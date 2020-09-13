Twitter Flags Trump Tweet That Encourages Some to Vote Twice

Twitter once again flagged a tweet from President Donald Trump, this time for a message that sure made it seem like the commander in chief was encouraging some people to vote twice. The social media platform placed a warning label on one of the tweets Trump sent Saturday. Twitter placed a “public interest notice” on the message and limited its circulation for violating its policies, “specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice.” In his message, Trump called on North Carolinians to potentially vote twice by saying they could send in their mail-in ballot and the go to their polling station to see if it was counted and if they saw it wasn’t they could cast another ballot. “Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!” Trump wrote.

We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice. https://t.co/yy674OE26n — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 12, 2020

The tweet itself wasn’t as blatant as previous comments by Trump in which he outright called on supporters to vote twice in order to test the system. But even under the conditions outlined by Trump in the tweet voting twice is illegal. One person who made that clear was North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who responded on Twitter with a message to voters: “Do NOT do what the president directs.” Stein went on to write a thread detailing all the different ways voters in North Carolina could cast their ballot. Stein noted that the “only GOOD thing” about Trump’s tweet is that he “FINALLY encourages voters to VOTE BY MAIL.”

NORTH CAROLINA: Do NOT do what the President directs. To make sure your ballot COUNTS, sign and send it in EARLY. Then track it ONLINE with BALLOTTRAX. Do NOT vote twice (it’s a felony), or waste your time, or unnecessarily risk exposure to more people. https://t.co/jOKYoR4hnr https://t.co/1cF6tJoHA4 — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) September 12, 2020

Important Thread on VOTING in NC:

1. Register to vote before Fri 10/9

2. Request mail-in ballot ASAP

3. Mail in your ballot ASAP & track receipt by text/email

4. or Vote during 17 days of early vote (Th 10/15 – Sat 10/31)

5. or Vote on Election Day (Tu 11/3)

6. DO NOT VOTE TWICE — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) September 12, 2020

Twitter wasn’t alone in flagging Trump’s message. Facebook also flagged Trump’s post on voting in North Carolina, placing a banner underneath the post that read: “Voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the U.S. and the same is predicted this year.”