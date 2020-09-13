Speaking to a packed, largely mask-less crowd in Nevada on Saturday night, President Donald Trump once again said he wanted to serve three terms in office. Trump said he is “probably entitled” to an additional four years in the White House. “Fifty-two days from now we’re going to win Nevada, and we’re going to win four more years in the White House,” Trump told a crowd of at least 5,000 people in Minden, Nevada that was standing shoulder-to-shoulder. “And then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably—based on the way we were treated—we are probably entitled to another four after that.”

"We're gonna win four more years in the White House, and then we'll negotiate, because based on the way we were treated, we're probably entitled to another four years after that" -- Trump, slurring, began his rally in Nevada by teasing that he intends to serve more than two terms pic.twitter.com/dgPjimP7Rv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

Even though he is behind Joe Biden in all the major polls, by Trump’s telling the only way he can lose in November is if Democrats “rig” the election. During the rally, Trump once again raised doubts about the reliability of mail-in voting, and without citing any evidence said that Democrats will use it to cheat. “The Democrats are trying to rig this election because that’s the only way they’re going to win,” he said. Trump characterized mail-in voting as “the greatest scam in the history of presidential politics” and said Democrats are sending ballots “to dogs” as part of his effort to raise questions about the integrity of the vote. “Everybody is getting ballots,” he said. “Probably everybody but Republicans.”

#BREAKING: President Trump accuses Nevada Gov. Sisolak of trying to stop rally, claims it shows he is not trustworthy on election integrity: "How would you trust a guy that fought that we aren't here, that we can't have all these thousands of people... He can rig the election!" pic.twitter.com/LTcDeL5dnt — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2020

Trump spoke on the tarmac of Nevada’s Minden-Tahoe Airport after his campaign was forced to make last-minute changes due to restrictions on large gatherings to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The president blamed Nevada’s Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, for the change. “He tried to stop us. He couldn’t, and now he’s in charge of the election,” he said. “He can rig the election.”

Just watched a sea of people rush to the front of the barricades ahead of tonight’s rally in Minden, NV. pic.twitter.com/pawt9D2P3Z — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 12, 2020

Democrats harshly criticized Trump and his campaign for putting people at risk of contracting the coronavirus. “After intentionally misleading the American people for months on end about the threat of the coronavirus, Trump continued to endanger Americans’ health by holding multiple in-person campaign rallies across the country, ignoring the White House’s own public health recommendations,” said state Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II.

