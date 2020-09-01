Trump Compares Police Violence to Golfing Under Pressure in Fox News Interview

On Monday, Fox News aired an interview with President Donald Trump given from the friendly confines of host Laura Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle. There is virtually nothing that this president can say anymore that is surprising, so, on Monday, Trump continued with more of the same—a slurry of lies, conspiracy, and ever-so-slightly coded race-baiting, each half-thought and incomplete sentence coursing with violence. In Trump’s brain, Biden is controlled by “people that are in the dark shadows,” there was apparently a plane “loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms” on its way to Washington, and “discriminatory” and “Marxist” Black Lives Matter is bent on “revolution.” What was clear throughout the White House interview: There is no shade of darkness that is inaccessible to Trump’s dark mind. Now, two months before the president’s political life may be over, Trump, with the help of Fox News, has taken the guard rails off.

Trump suggests there was some sort of thwarted terror plot against the RNC involving "thugs" in a plane, but refuses to divulge details pic.twitter.com/PQdQLcNSr4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

“We had someone get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that,” Trump told Ingraham. “This person was coming to the Republican National Convention and there were like seven people in the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage,” Trump said. “This is all happening.” When asked about the specifics of this pretty clearly made-up anecdote, Trump said it was “under investigation.”

INGRAHAM: How will a Trump reelection calm things down in the US?



TRUMP: "Biden won't calm thing down. They will take over." (That's not an answer to the question.) pic.twitter.com/JRR8VokkLy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

Ingraham asked about the growing corporate support for Black Lives Matter, to which Trump responded: “The money is coming from some very stupid rich people [who] have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which it won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves like you’ve never seen before.”

Trump thinks Black Lives Matter is “discriminatory.”

"The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, 'that's a terrible name. It's so discriminatory.' It's bad for Black people, it's bad for everybody." -- Trump pic.twitter.com/x1mHywacWy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

When it comes to discrimination, Trump is pitching it to suburban white voters using the euphemism “low-income housing” as a stand-in for Black.

“They were trying to destroy the suburban, beautiful place … the American dream really. They want low-income housing and with that comes a lot of other problems, including crime,” Trump said. Trump said he stopped “low-income housing,” while Biden will not only increase it, but put Sen. Cory Booker in charge of “it.” Hmm … I’m not sure a Pinocchio-based ranking system is the most appropriate way to assess what Trump’s saying here.*

"You know who's going to be in charge of it? Cory Booker. That's going to be nice" -- Trump is barely trying to conceal his racism pic.twitter.com/y1sqIcxOIU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

Trump defends police violence saying that they do a lot of great things, but then one measly time they murder someone in the streets and everyone goes berserk. In the Trump bubble, mistakes happen. It’s just like, you know, a golfer under pressure on the 18th green, officers “choke” and shoot unarmed Black people. “They choke just like in a golf tournament. They miss a three-foot …” Trump said before he was rescued by Ingraham before getting to the word “putt.”

Trump starts comparing police shootings to golfers missing putts, but Laura Ingraham cuts him off because she realizes how bad it sounds pic.twitter.com/7oDnfUIaRf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

Trump has inched ever closer to a campaign solely and explicitly appealing to white voters on racial grounds. This interview is just the latest in the long line of Trump saying what he really thinks. And he has 63 days to get even more explicitly racist.

