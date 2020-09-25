House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes that the best strategy for getting an adequate COVID relief package done is to wait for Republicans to budge. She might be right in the long term. In the short term, though, vulnerable House Democrats from swing districts are losing their minds. Among the most vocal members is New York Rep. Max Rose, who flipped his mostly Staten Island district in 2018 and would like to return to Washington in 2021. He has been pleading with Pelosi to put another relief bill on the floor, as it’s been months since House Democrats passed their $3.4 trillion HEROES Act. When Democratic leaders instantly rejected a proposal put forward by the bipartisan, moderate Problem Solvers Caucus, Rose described the move as an example of “all the reasons why people hate politics.” This week, these House Democrats began threatening to do the unthinkable in Pelosi’s House: Signing onto a GOP-led discharge petition to get a vote on a GOP bill to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program funds—effectively turning control of the floor over to Republicans and eliminating some of Pelosi’s leverage on a broader package. It remains to be seen whether they will actually go through with such a move, but the threat itself has prompted Democratic leaders to put together another bill that vulnerable members can vote for.