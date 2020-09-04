Trump Administration Orders a 159-Year-Old Military Newspaper to Shutter

Update, Sept. 4, 2020, at 4 p.m.: Shortly after this piece was published, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that the administration would not cut funding for Stars and Stripes.

The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Original post: The Pentagon is ordering Stars and Stripes, a newspaper that American service members have relied on since the Civil War, to shut down by Sept. 30. On Friday, Kathy Kiely reported in a USA Today op-ed that in August, Defense Department official Col. Paul Haverstick Jr. sent a memo to Stars and Stripes demanding that it come up with a plan by Sept. 15 to dissolve the publication. Haverstick added that if the paper does find a way to secure funding past this year, then it will have to devise another plan to close by Sept. 30, 2021. This seems to be part of the Trump administration’s larger efforts to weaken U.S. government-funded journalism outlets.

Ernie Gates, the ombudsman for Stars and Stripes, told the Associated Press that shuttering the paper “would be fatal interference and permanent censorship of a unique First Amendment organization that has served U.S. troops reliably for generations.”

The problems for Stars and Stripes became evident in February, when Defense Secretary Mark Esper first proposed ceasing its operations. At a NATO press conference that month, Esper said, “We trimmed the support for Stars and Stripes because we need to invest that money, as we did with many, many other programs, into higher-priority issues.” Military subsidies account for about half of the publication’s budget.

It’s unusual that the Pentagon is already taking steps to shut the paper down, because it would likely need some form of approval from Congress, which holds constitutional power of the purse. In the memo, Haverstick cited the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2021 Defense Department budget request, which strikes out subsidies for Stars and Stripes. However, the House overruled this request when it passed its own budget in July that provides funding for the newspaper.

All eyes are now on the Senate, which has yet to release its version of the budget, though early signals suggest that there’s some resistance to the administration’s plan in the upper chamber as well. A bipartisan group of four Republicans and 11 Democrats wrote a letter to Esper on Wednesday imploring him to rescind the decision to cut funding. “Stars and Stripes is an essential part of our nation’s freedom of the press that serves the very population charged with defending that freedom,” the letter reads in part. The senators also noted that cutting the paper’s $15.5 million in yearly funding would be a drop in the bucket that is the Pentagon’s $700 billion budget. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also wrote a separate letter to Esper contending that it would be “premature” to shutter the publication before the Senate addresses the budget. “As a veteran who has served overseas, I know the value Stars and Stripes brings to its readers,” he wrote.

Stars and Stripes got its start in 1861 when Union troops in Ulysses S. Grant’s Army seized a pro-Confederate newsroom in Missouri. It’s been publishing regularly since World War II. Though the paper receives funding from the military, it has traditionally operated without editorial direction or interference from top Pentagon officials. It’s previously won awards for its stories on exploited Filipina women who cater to U.S. soldiers and the Pentagon’s efforts to keep tabs on reporters embedded with troops in Afghanistan, and it broke the news about anchor Brian Williams’ exaggerated war stories. The paper has also helped launched the careers of famed journalists Andy Rooney and author Shel Silverstein. It currently has a readership of more than 1.4 million service members, veterans, and civilians.