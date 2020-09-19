Americans Mourn the Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 87

Politicians from all persuasions paid tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death on Friday evening. Hillary Clinton said she “paved the way for so many women, including me,” and Rudy Giuliani called her “a credit to the Court.” The acknowledgment from both sides of the aisle speak to Ginsburg’s enormous influence on the law in the 27 years she served on the Supreme Court—and underscore just how brutal the partisan fight over her replacement is poised to be. But RBG was a historical cultural figure, in addition to a political one. Remembrances have also poured in from Hollywood stars, prominent athletes, business titans, and more, all celebrating the towering legacy of a deceptively diminutive woman.