Americans Mourn the Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 87

Politicians from all persuasions paid tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death on Friday evening. Hillary Clinton said she “paved the way for so many women, including me,” and Rudy Giuliani called her “a credit to the Court.” The acknowledgment from both sides of the aisle speak to Ginsburg’s enormous influence on the law in the 27 years she served on the Supreme Court—and underscore just how brutal the partisan fight over her replacement is poised to be. But RBG was a historical cultural figure, in addition to a political one. Remembrances have also poured in from Hollywood stars, prominent athletes, business titans, and more, all celebrating the towering legacy of a deceptively diminutive woman.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness. Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. pic.twitter.com/BufY4jXPR8 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court.



I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued.



She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia.



They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A.



May She Rest In Peace — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 18, 2020

A statement from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, courtesy of the @CarterCenter. pic.twitter.com/vCpC2CQwUf — Jimmy Carter Library (@CarterLibrary) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020

A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors.



Prayers to her loved ones.



May She Rest In Peace. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg - accomplished so much yet gone too soon. Your example will live on. 🙏 https://t.co/KzhHAS6vDM pic.twitter.com/RkH1FjsGBx — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 18, 2020

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the strongest forces this country has known.



She gave everything she had to the cause of justice for all.



Grateful to the family and friends who shared her with us for a lifetime. Keeping them — and this country — in our prayers tonight. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

I'm very sad to hear about the passing of my parents' good friend, and my father's wonderful colleague, Justice Ginsburg. May her memory be a blessing. I'd like to share a couple of passages that convey what she meant to my dad.../3 — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 18, 2020

An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 https://t.co/owly4HAkTm — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together. pic.twitter.com/lh6bioRuED — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

The world has lost a pioneer in the fight for gender equality in Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her brilliant legal mind underpinned her resolute and tireless commitment to equal justice for all Americans under the law. Thank you, RBG, for helping to build a more just & democratic America. — Al Gore (@algore) September 19, 2020

We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing.



I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight. https://t.co/QEDDFtSwmK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

We lost a hero today. We must carry her memory and purpose. Justice for all. https://t.co/j0DajK4FMg#VoteforScience — Bill Nye (@BillNye) September 19, 2020

A profound and fearless advocate for women, equality, and justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact will undoubtedly be felt for generations. My thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and all who were inspired by her lifetime of service. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 19, 2020

MY💔IS BROKEN.RUTH BADER GINSBURG,2ND FEMALE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HAS DIED.SHE WAS 1 OF GREATEST WOMEN IN🇺🇸HISTORY.SHE WAS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN US & THE DEATH OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM 4 POOR, WOMEN,VOTING,RACIAL EQUALITY,HEALTHCARE, EVERYTHING I’VE BELIEVED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE😭OH🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire career to fighting for equal justice for women, because she knew it would improve life for everyone. America is a better place because of her service. I am inspired by her life and legacy. https://t.co/hFksGoIXXZ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 19, 2020

At the core of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s extraordinary life was a simple conviction: “Women belong,” she said, “in all places where decisions are being made.” — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) September 19, 2020

She was a brilliant jurist, an inimitable Supreme Court justice, a force for equality and integrity—and she was one of my heroes. There will never be another RBG, but we are a much better, fairer country for all that she gave us. — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant of the Supreme Court. She was an inspiration to legal scholars and women. As for her replacement, Mitch McConnell set the precedent: no nominees even get a hearing this close to an election. pic.twitter.com/ptvzSgUG6c — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

"She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls," President George W. Bush says in statement on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/8ocrYawxUU — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2020

A Champion and a Fighter not only for Women’s rights but all Americans. The World is a poorer place with the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The battle for democracy just became more challenging... now is the time to stand up and be counted. RIP RBG pic.twitter.com/14gIZL7l8E — tori amos (@toriamos) September 19, 2020

What a great and grand woman. May God bless the memory of the Notorious RBG, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. ❤️✊🏿 https://t.co/B8s2uXAt3C — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 19, 2020

My statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/fFtoOypOrj — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true champion and trailblazer for justice & equality — and a great New Yorker.



She fought for progress in our country and our country is better for it.



It’s up to all of us to continue that fight. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) September 19, 2020