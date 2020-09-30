Asked to Condemn White Supremacy, Trump Stalls and Tells the Proud Boys to “Stand Back and Stand By”

Wallace: You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out antifa and other extremist groups. Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities, as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?

Trump: Sure, I’m willing to do that. But—

Wallace: Are you prepared to specifically—?

Biden: Do it.

Trump: I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.

Wallace: So what are you saying?

Trump: I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.

Wallace: Well, then do it, sir.

Biden: Say it. Do it. Say it.

Trump: You want to call them—what do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name.

Wallace: White supremacists and—

Trump: Who would you like me to condemn?

Biden: Proud Boys.

Wallace: —and Proud Boys.

Biden: Proud Boys.

Trump: Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left. Because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.