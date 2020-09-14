Video Shows Reporter Identified Herself as Press as She Was Arrested in Los Angeles

Josie Huang, a public radio reporter, was arrested Saturday night in Los Angeles as she was covering protests that were taking place outside a hospital in which two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were being treated after they were shot in an ambush. The arrest was filmed by a news crew that was in the area and showed how officers tackled and pinned the reporter’s face down against the pavement as they detained her. Amid outrage on social media, the sheriff’s department tweeted that the reporter was arrested when she interfered with the arrest of a protester. “The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person,” reads the tweet. Huan, who works for Los Angeles NPR affiliate KPCC, shared several videos that she shot before the arrest that put into question several of the assertions made by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

ABC7 showing video of radio reporter being taken down to the pavement by officers, handcuffed and led to a patrol car outside of hospital where two #LA County deputies shot in ambush are being treated @LASDHQ #crime #SoCal pic.twitter.com/rTg1UdeDKA — Scott Schwebke (@TheChalkOutline) September 13, 2020

I was at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood last night covering a press conference led by Sheriff Villanueva about the shooting of two deputies. One of the deputies is a mom of a 6 year-old. I felt my chest tighten thinking about the little boy. https://t.co/6BpQheAnAU — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

After the press conference, I went to my car in the hospital garage and was tying things up on the phone with 1 of my editors. It was almost 11 pm. Then I heard loud shouting outside the garage, so I went to check things out. I had on a lanyard around my neck with a press ID. — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Huang begins retelling what happened Saturday night by noting she was covering the news conference about the two deputies who were shot. She later went to her car and was talking to one of her editors before she heard shouting and decided to go check out what was going on. “I had on a lanyard around my neck with a press ID,” she wrote.

A handful of men were on the sidewalk. A couple were carrying large flags. Others were filming deputies and taunting them. One deputy pointed a weapon at the protesters.



I started filming on my phone, standing off to the side. No one took issue with me being there. pic.twitter.com/ibanS1seyP — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Huang says she started filming the people who were outside the hospital protesting. “One deputy pointed a weapon at the protesters,” she wrote. Huang started filming and sent a video to her editors. Suddenly, the protesters dispersed and officers started following someone down the street. “I walked behind, using the zoom on my camera so I could keep physical distance,” she wrote.

I texted video to editors. When I looked up from my phone, the small group of men had dispersed & deputies were following at least 1 man down the street.



I walked behind, using the zoom on my camera so I could keep physical distance. A couple deputies looked at me as I filmed. pic.twitter.com/q5Qdf4IY3N — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Here’s more of the video, the zoom is still on.



I saw a commotion ahead of me. Deputies rushed one man and chased another.



I was filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout “back up.” Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up. pic.twitter.com/Y0amc46NZr — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

As officers rushed a man she kept on filming the arrest. That’s when things suddenly turn violent for apparently no reason. Deputies shout “back up” at Huang and in a matter of seconds she is shoved and Huang can be heard saying, “I’m a reporter … I’m with KPCC.” When her phone falls to the ground, it very much looks like officers purposefully try to damage the phone as Huang makes it clear deputies are hurting her. “You guys are hurting me,” she says. “Stop it.” Huang says that after she was put in the back of a patrol car, a deputy refused to uncuff her to allow her to put her face mask back on. She was in custody for around five hours.

Somehow I was able to start a new video right away. You see my phone clatter to the ground and I start shouting “I’m a reporter...I’m with KPCC.” I scream for help from the TV reporters I know are around the corner doing their 11 p.m. live hits pic.twitter.com/O9CZNuSrQI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

After my phone drops, it keeps recording and it captures two deputies damaging my phone by kicking and stepping on it. I can hear myself in the background shouting: “You guys are hurting me” and “Stop it.” It feels very out-of-body to play this back. pic.twitter.com/8o1kdjqlA9 — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Photos show she was bruised during the arrest. A KPCC executive told LAist that Huang also had a “sore shoulder and a blackened eye.” Huang’s arrest marks “the latest in a series of troubling interactions between our reporters and some local law enforcement officers,” KPCC said in a statement. “Journalists provide an essential service, providing fair, accurate and timely journalism and without them, our democracy is at risk.” NPR also issued a statement saying it was “appalled” by the arrest: “The rights of journalists are protected by the First Amendment, and essential to an informed public and our Democracy.” The Committee to Protect Journalists also condemned the arrest, noting it was “disturbed by video of many officers pinning her to the ground.”

So @josie_huang is out. A bit bruised but heading home pic.twitter.com/qVR43rJGij — Megan Garvey (@garveymcvg) September 13, 2020

NPR is appalled by the arrest of Josie Huang, a KPCC public radio reporter, who was performing her job last night—gathering facts to inform the American public. The rights of journalists are protected by the First Amendment, and essential to an informed public and our Democracy. — nprextra (@NPRextra) September 13, 2020