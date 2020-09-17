Former Model Says Trump Sexually Assaulted Her in His Box at the U.S. Open

Another woman came forward Thursday, accusing Donald Trump of sexual assault at the U.S. Open tennis tournament 23 years ago. Former model Amy Dorris was 24 years old at the time and told the Guardian that she was at the tournament with her boyfriend—a friend of Trump’s—when Trump accosted her in his VIP box. Dorris said Trump grabbed her outside the bathroom of the suite, which was hidden from the other guests watching the match a few feet away; Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her while she struggled to break free. “He came on very strong right away,” Dorris said. “It seemed typical of a certain guy, people who just feel like they’re entitled to do what they want … even though I was there with my boyfriend.” She said the incident left her feeling “sick” and “violated.”

Here’s more of Dorris’ recollection of the incident:

He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. … I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it. … I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue,

Dorris provided corroborating evidence to the Guardian, including a ticket to the Open for Sept. 5, 1997, the day of the alleged assault, as well as a handful of pictures taken with Trump over the several days the Florida-based model was in New York. Dorris spoke to a friend and her mother immediately after the event. In the years since, she also has spoken about the incident with a therapist and other friends. Trump denied the allegation through a lawyer.

Dorris said she had considered coming forward earlier, in 2016, when two dozen other women accused the would-be president of sexual misconduct, but worried about the impact on her family, particularly her young twin daughters. “Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” she said. “And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.”