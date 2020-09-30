Politics

What Twitter’s Smartest Liberals and Conservatives Are Saying About the First Presidential Debate

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off in the first of three presidential debates tonight, in a televised and livestreamed event that will probably break viewership records. Likely on the docket, along with moderator Chris Wallace’s previously announced list of topics: the battle over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat and Trump’s taxes. (There’s one other thing Wallace must ask, too.) Get your bourbon or Xanax ready—no drug test required to watch alongside us. To guide you through the debate, we’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

