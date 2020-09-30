What Twitter’s Smartest Liberals and Conservatives Are Saying About the First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off in the first of three presidential debates tonight, in a televised and livestreamed event that will probably break viewership records. Likely on the docket, along with moderator Chris Wallace’s previously announced list of topics: the battle over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat and Trump’s taxes. (There’s one other thing Wallace must ask, too.) Get your bourbon or Xanax ready—no drug test required to watch alongside us. To guide you through the debate, we’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.
Left-Leaning Tweets
Right-Leaning Tweets
See more of Slate’s coverage of the 2020 election.
Support our 2020 coverage
Slate is covering the election issues that matter to you. Support our work with a Slate Plus membership. You’ll also get a suite of great benefits.Join Slate Plus