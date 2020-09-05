At Least Four Boats Sink During Pro-Trump Parade in Texas

Several boats sank during a “Trump Boat Parade” held on Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that officials responded to “multiple calls involving boats in distress” during the parade. “Several boats did sink,” the tweet said. Officials said at least four boats sank and the distress calls came from multiple points along the parade route. Firefighters pulled some people out of the water but no injuries were immediately reported.

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Hundreds took part in the boat parade to express their support for President Donald Trump’s reelection. Trump’s supporters have seemingly taken a liking to this type of event to come out in support of the president and boat parades have been held in several states, including Florida, California, Illinois, New Hampshire, and New Jersey.

Trump Boat sinking.



So many jokes... pic.twitter.com/FcAej3JL0y — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 5, 2020

The boats that needed rescue were largely smaller ones that had difficulty managing the choppy conditions when so many boats started traveling together on the lake. “The lake west of Austin is known for being difficult to navigate at times, and large wakes could be seen during Saturday’s boat parade,” notes the Austin American-Statesman.