Biden’s Lead in Texas Vanishes But He Continues Ahead of Trump Nationally

Joe Biden’s lead in Texas is no more. President Donald Trump is now ahead of the democratic nominee by two points—48 to 46 percent—among likely voters, according to a poll by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. In early July, Biden enjoyed a five-point lead over Trump. Biden does hold a slight lead—well within the poll’s margin of error—among registered voters with 44-43 percent. That is still a decline from the five-point lead he enjoyed two months ago, but still offers a glimmer of good news for the former vice president. Trump won Texas by nine points four years ago, which marked the worst showing for a Republican presidential candidate in the state since former President Jimmy Carter won the state in 1976.

On the national level, things are still looking quite good for Biden as he holds a 10-point lead among likely voters over Trump, according to a new CBS News poll carried out by YouGov. The lead in the poll is on the high end of the surveys released recently as the former vice president has an average national lead of 6.9 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics. With the election eight weeks away, Democrats are demanding to see more of Biden with four in 10 saying that the former vice president isn’t campaigning enough, a statement that half of independents agree with.

The CBS News poll also illustrates how both presidential candidates seem to have strengthened their position among their supporters after their respective conventions. Eighty-seven percent of likely Biden voters said the support for their candidate was “very strong,” compared to 82 percent last month. Among Trump voters, 84 percent said their support was “very strong,” which is up two percentage points. The poll also revealed that more Americans seem to back the way Biden has responded to nationwide protests against police brutality with 49 percent saying the former vice president is trying to “calm the situation down,” compared to 39 percent who felt the same about Trump. In contrast, 47 percent say Trump is trying to “encourage fighting” while only 30 percent say the same thing about Biden.

As the candidates prepare to move their campaigns into high gear after Labor Day, polls have shown that Trump has recovered some support from conservative rural voters. Despite this slight tightening of the race though “no president has entered Labor Day weekend … as such a clear underdog since George Bush in 1992,” notes the New York Times.