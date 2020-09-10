Beirut Sent Scrambling Once Again as Massive Fire Rages in City’s Port

Huge fire at Port of #Beirut. Now pic.twitter.com/EnnIritG0e — Imad Bazzi (@TrellaLB) September 10, 2020

A blaze erupted in a warehouse in Beirut’s port Thursday sending the city scrambling once again a month after a massive detonation at a warehouse storing ammonium nitrate shook the Lebanese capital. Pictures and videos taken of the flames streamed onto social media Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. local time. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but the Lebanese Army said in a statement that it was located at a duty free warehouse used to store oil and tires. The rising plumes smoke could be seen from across the capital city.

Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across #Beirut. We just can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/PtdHehPlz0 — Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) September 10, 2020

The August explosion injured thousands and did staggering damage to the city; much of the port area was leveled by the blast that killed 190 people and the latest fire appears to be in one of the nearby buildings that survived the blast. Workers could be seen fleeing the area as the flames towered overhead.