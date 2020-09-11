Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. We’ve just concluded our 27th voluntary interview with Bob Woodward in which, without prompting, we confessed to many crimes. It’s called “controlling the narrative,” folks.





So, here we are, in the official, post-convention general election. It’s going to be a stressful couple of months, but we have a lifehack for how to get through it: Instead of knocking doors, making calls, or encouraging your friends and family and strangers to vote, try staring at Twitter for 16 hours a day and freaking out about each swing-state poll that drops. Don’t exercise, either.





To help, this week we take a glance at how the various battleground states are shaping up, and where you should channel most of your crushing anxieties. There’s only one place to start.