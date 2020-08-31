Trump Spends Day After Fatal Shooting Furiously Tweeting Against Portland Mayor

President Donald Trump and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler traded criticism on Sunday as each blamed the other for the rise in violence in the city after a fatal shooting Saturday night that followed an afternoon and evening of clashes between Trump supporters and protesters. Trump began the attack early against the mayor of the city that he has turned into a rallying cry for his campaign as he pushes a message of law and order. The president retweeted a post that used a profanity to describe Wheeler as “the useless fucking idiot and comic relief that gets everyone killed in every disaster movie.” Trump suggested the person who sent the tweet “tone down the language” but agreed the statement was “TRUE.” He also retweeted without comment a tweet that accused Wheeler of “committing war crimes.”

Throughout the day, Trump continued on his Twitter spree, attacking Democrats in general but with a specific focus on the Portland mayor, retweeting a message that included Wheeler’s office phone number and urging people to call him to tell him to resign. Another tweet said Wheeler has “blood” on his hands.

Subscribe to the Slatest newsletter A daily email update of the stories you need to read right now. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Trump didn’t just retweet. He also sent out a tweet in which he called Wheeler a “FOOL,” writing that the “backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected” after three months of protests.

The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer.The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard! https://t.co/bM6ypak94t — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Wheeler did not stay silent, and in a news conference calling on protesters to avoid violence, the two men ended up almost sparring in real time, with the president tweeting while the mayor was on television. “Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence?” Wheeler said. “It’s you who have created the hate and the division.” Wheeler said he’d “appreciate either the president support us or he stay the hell out of the way.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against President Trump, accusing him of inciting violence in his city https://t.co/obvHYJWPh1 pic.twitter.com/h7n3VHC9KP — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2020

Trump live-tweeted in response, calling Wheeler a “wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland.” He went on to threaten stronger action in Portland. “He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet,” Trump added. A reporter asked Wheeler to respond. “It’s classic Trump. Mr. President, how can you think a comment like that, if you’re watching this, is in any way helpful?” Wheeler said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also slammed Trump, accusing him of “fanning the flames of hate and division in our society” and “recklessly encouraging violence” as he condemned the violence in Portland.