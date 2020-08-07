Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we take a lil’ walk down recent memory lane to recount some of the more memorable upsets of the House primary season so far. With these races in the rearview, the Surge can reveal that it predicted the outcome in all of them, down to one-tenth of a decimal point.





We’ll look at how progressives, despite getting dusted in the presidential primary, were at least able to knock off some House incumbents. We’ll consider what the next House Republican conference will look like and wince. (Do you know what a “biblical conservative” is? If not, you’re going to hell.) But we’ll start with the most recent, and the most consequential, upset of the cycle.