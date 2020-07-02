For the first time since the 2000 election, when Al Gore famously emphasized his plan to keep Social Security cash in a “lockbox,” the senior vote—those 65 and older—might go for a Democratic presidential candidate. Biden has been posting consistent leads among seniors in a slew of national polls released this spring and early summer. This was an age cohort that Trump won by 8 percentage points in 2016. Why is this happening? Well, Biden, like 100 percent of older voters, is old. They share a mutual bond in remembering what disco was like. While Donald Trump is also old, Trump makes fun of Biden for being old, which old people may not appreciate. Also, under Trump’s watch, a death virus that’s disproportionately lethal for older people has been spreading uncontrollably across the country. And then there’s the simple fact that all demographics are moving away from Trump in broad-based disgust. The implications of this shift could be profound. Older voters make up disproportionately higher shares of the electorate than the national average in the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt—i.e., where all the critical swing states are. There’s been so much discussion since Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 about how Democrats needed to excite the base to get young people, specifically, to turn out. But what if Biden instead can just move seniors, who already turn out, a few points in his direction?