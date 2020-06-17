The Alternate Coronavirus Realities on Display This Week in Tulsa and Beijing

Slate is making its essential coronavirus coverage free for all readers. Subscribe to support our journalism. Start your free trial.

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, judge rejected a legal push by city residents and businesses this week for a temporary injunction to halt President Donald Trump’s campaign rally set for Saturday at the city’s 19,000-seat BOK Center. After a three-month hiatus from the campaign trail as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded across the country, Trump, down in the polls and antsy for the roar of a crowd, is pushing ahead with holding what every health expert and institution has repeatedly warned against: a large indoor event with potentially thousands of participants present for hours. Trump’s refusal to stand down comes as Tulsa County, which includes the city, registered 89 new cases of the virus Monday. That is the county’s highest one-day total since the outbreak began. The area’s number of active cases over a one-week period has climbed 182 percent to 532. That may seem small considering the numbers put up by major American cities, most notably New York City, just six weeks ago, but this is how it starts. Or restarts. “It’s the perfect storm of potential over-the-top disease transmission,” Bruce Dart, the executive director of the Tulsa health department, said to the New York Times of the Trump rally. “It’s a perfect storm that we can’t afford to have.”

By contrast, in Beijing this week, in what feels like an alternate universe, Chinese authorities took dramatic steps to try to contain a sudden burst in infections the government says is linked to the city’s biggest meat and vegetable market. China says at least 130 people have been infected, prompting authorities to announce the capital city of 22 million was entering “wartime mode” to quash the outbreak. You can quibble with China’s forthrightness when it comes to the coronavirus and take issue with the appropriateness of its blunt, often repressive response to the virus, but the seriousness with which the government takes the coronavirus is indisputable. “China is moving rapidly to seal off its capital city of 22 million residents by canceling flights and trains amid growing fears that a potential second wave of covid-19 is gathering strength in Beijing and could spread to the rest of the country,” the Washington Post reports. Schools were shut down again, thousands of flights to and from the city’s two airports were canceled, and city residents were barred from leaving the city other than for essential travel. These measures were announced at a briefing during which the government announced just 31 new cases. In response, China says it has tested more than 3.5 million people since it detected the market outbreak.

Tulsa is not Beijing, but even still the difference in response is (yet again) striking. If Tulsa were in China, it would be shut down, cordoned off, to try to root out the virus. But since it’s in Oklahoma, the leader of the country is going to host a political rally in the middle of a pandemic with thousands of people, many likely from out of state, and force hundreds, if not thousands, of workers in the city to participate in hosting the event. Replicating China’s approach isn’t necessarily the right way for a pluralist society to go about collective action for the common good. But it’s impossible not to feel like someone’s reading the signs wrong, or burying them altogether, when it comes to the coronavirus. As the virus’s undercurrent seems to be sucking the U.S. back out to a sea of new spikes in different parts of the country, it’s hard not to feel like the country has given up on trying because it turned out to be too hard.

The need to reopen businesses and schools is not an inconsequential one, even in the face of increased danger, but in doing so the public interest has to be kept at the center of all decision-making, no matter how hard that might be at times. So it makes sense that some of the data points of daily life have restarted as we navigate living life with the virus. But what goal does holding a nonessential mass gathering, even a presidential one, serve? Whose interest is a political rally in? The orange-hued answer to that seems obvious.

“Do I share anxiety about having a full house at the BOK Center? Of course,” Tulsa’s Republican mayor, G.T. Bynum, wrote in a statement Tuesday. “As someone who is cautious by nature, I don’t like to be the first to try anything. I would have loved some other city to have proven the safety of such an event already.” “Was the nation’s first large campaign rally after the arrival of COVID-19 my idea? No.” Bynum continued, saying the Trump campaign had agreed to follow state guidelines requiring masks. And if all else fails, Bynum says, “our local hospital officials assure me their capacity remains strong.”