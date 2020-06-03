Trump Now Says He Was Totally “Inspecting” the Bunker, Not Hiding in It

President Donald Trump called into Fox friend Brian Kilmeade’s Fox Radio show Wednesday morning to address reports that the Secret Service rushed him to an underground bunker Friday night as protests swelled outside the White House. Trump was reported to have spent approximately an hour in the secure location, where he was joined by his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron. The news that several thousand protesters on Pennsylvania Avenue forced such a retreat put a sizable limp in Trump’s tough guy swagger. To rectify the appearance that he was hiding out, Trump blasted his way through unarmed protesters Tuesday to St. John’s Church. But even that might not have been enough for the historically thin-skinned president. So he had to come up with something, and boy did he. Take a listen:

Trump says he went to the White House bunker for inspection:



“It was a false report. I wasn’t down— I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection…I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection." pic.twitter.com/RFPi4aAsfX — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 3, 2020

“It was a false report. I wasn’t down,” Trump said. “I went down during the day, and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection. There was no problem during the day.” Kilmeade asked Trump if he was “inspecting” the bunker because the Secret Service expressed concern for his safety? “Nope, they didn’t tell me that at all,” he said. “They said it would be a good time to go down, take a look, because maybe some time you’re going to need it.”

Trump said he had been in the bunker, believed to be most recently used in cases of potential terrorist attacks, “two or three times, all for inspection.” “You go there, and some day you may need it,” he said. Uh-huh.

For more of Slate’s news coverage, subscribe to What Next on Apple Podcasts or listen below.