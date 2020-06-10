Nightclub Coworker Says Chauvin and George Floyd Clashed Over Cop’s Treatment of Customers

Since the death of George Floyd, the four officers involved in the incident have been arrested and charged. Former officer Derek Chauvin was initially charged with third degree murder, but has since had that charge elevated to a second degree murder charge. The three other officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting the killing of Floyd; all of the officers currently face up to 40 years in prison. One of the lingering questions that has hung over the tragic incident is: did Chauvin and Floyd know each other? In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, there were initial reports that the two both worked at the same Minneapolis night club, though it was unclear whether that meant they had interacted or had a relationship of any kind.

The owner of El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub, Maya Santamaria, confirmed that she employed both men to provide security. Chauvin, Santamaria said, had provided off duty security for nearly two decades, and was paid to sit in his police car outside the club and assist with removing patrons when necessary. Floyd began working security on a regular basis inside the club in the last year; on Tuesday nights, Santamaria says, both men worked during the club’s weekly dance competition. Another worker at the club, David Pinney, told CBS News that Chauvin and Floyd not only were familiar with one another, they had a history. “They bumped heads,” Pinney said. “It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.” Santamaria says that she never received complaints from her other workers about Chauvin, but that customers would sometimes complain about how the off duty officer treated them. Floyd, on the other hand, was “beloved in the Latin community because he worked at another Latin club too,” according to Santamaria.

“Is there any doubt in your mind that Derek Chauvin knew George Floyd?” CBS News asked Pinney. “No. He knew him,” Pinney said. “How well did he know him?” CBS News asked. “I would say pretty well,” Pinney responded. If that’s true, it could prove significant in whether Chauvin ultimately faces stiffer, first degree murder charges, which would imply some intent on the part of the officer. It could also dramatically change the context in which the fatal arrest was made, potentially recasting it as an officer settling a grudge.