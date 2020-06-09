Number of New Coronavirus Cases Is Accelerating in More Than a Dozen States

The coronavirus pandemic continues move its way through the U.S., shifting from initial hotspots in dense urban areas, like New York City, to more sparsely populated states. Despite widespread reopening of large parts of the economy in states across the country, many of those states are charging full speed ahead despite the fact that the number of cases is accelerating in at least a dozen states. That means the number of confirmed cases recorded in the past week is higher than the week before, a troubling development if you think back just six weeks ago. According to a Washington Post analysis, since the start of June, 14 states have registered their highest-ever rolling seven-day average number of cases, including: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

California has been at the center of the U.S. response since the very beginning, but it is joined by a number of states that were largely spared by the first wave of cases. In a number of these states, though not uniformly the case, the governors showed little interest in taking strong preventative measures to controlling the outbreak and were quick to push for reopening, jettisoning what measures they did put in place. The result, the Post notes, is that parts of the country with far smaller populations are now home to biggest percentage increases in new cases. This week in North Carolina, for instance, the state recorded its most coronavirus hospitalizations so far. The mass protests on America’s streets are also a cause for concern, as the total number of infections in the U.S. approaches 2 million with at least 109,000 deaths.