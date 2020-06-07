These Images Show Just How Massive the Floyd Protests Were on Saturday

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across the country—and around the world—for what appeared to be the largest mobilization of activists on a single day since George Floyd was killed on May 25. On the 12th day of demonstrations, protesters called for an end to racism and police brutality, often highlighting others who had been killed at the hands of law enforcement. Much of downtown Washington, D.C. was closed off Saturday as law enforcement prepared for a huge march on the same day as mourners gathered to pay their respects in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. Massive protests also took place in New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, to name a few, while smaller cities and towns also saw demonstrators take to the streets. Beyond the United States, protesters also gathered in several major cities around the world, including London, Paris, Berlin, and Sydney.

From some to just about everyone. The march on the Golden Gate Bridge has stopped all traffic. This is a captivating shot from our chopper. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/T5GPrvvJyj — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) June 6, 2020

Rallying for racial justice in Denver today, in memory of #GeorgeFloyd & the victims of #PoliceViolence. This is not just a movement—it’s “a moment of reckoning for our nation’s conscience,” per @NAACP. Read our plan: https://t.co/wGZg0fJXd5 #BlackLivesMatter #AllBlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DneOhjKxbB — Andrew Romanoff (@Romanoff2020) June 6, 2020

Easily thousands of people rallying in Cedar Rapids today for black lives, policing reform, justice, and in honor of George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hiRg6gzaob — Kate Payne (@hellokatepayne) June 6, 2020

Chopper 6 over the protest against police brutality being held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. https://t.co/0UMNn2DFWI pic.twitter.com/jNUZMoZAd8 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 6, 2020

Thousands of people in Philadelphia continue to protest racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Crowds in Center City stretched from the steps of the Art Museum and past the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. https://t.co/LlmPCHjz7Q pic.twitter.com/6YJT2DvCW7 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 6, 2020

The biggest protest I have attended in London, Ontario in my 17 yrs of living in this city! Amazing energy: angry, determiners, spontaneous. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/8Z9O21AErO — Stinging Nettle 🌱🏳️‍🌈🐝 (@Permacultureppl) June 6, 2020

LOOK: Aerial footage shows thousands of people gathered in London's Parliament Square to protest against George Floyd's death and police brutality #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/XySpdlrYSP — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 6, 2020