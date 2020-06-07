These Images Show Just How Massive the Floyd Protests Were on Saturday

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across the country—and around the world—for what appeared to be the largest mobilization of activists on a single day since George Floyd was killed on May 25. On the 12th day of demonstrations, protesters called for an end to racism and police brutality, often highlighting others who had been killed at the hands of law enforcement. Much of downtown Washington, D.C. was closed off Saturday as law enforcement prepared for a huge march on the same day as mourners gathered to pay their respects in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. Massive protests also took place in New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, to name a few, while smaller cities and towns also saw demonstrators take to the streets. Beyond the United States, protesters also gathered in several major cities around the world, including London, Paris, Berlin, and Sydney.
