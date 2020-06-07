The Slatest

These Images Show Just How Massive the Floyd Protests Were on Saturday

By

Demonstrators gather at Freedom Plaza as they protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across the country—and around the world—for what appeared to be the largest mobilization of activists on a single day since George Floyd was killed on May 25. On the 12th day of demonstrations, protesters called for an end to racism and police brutality, often highlighting others who had been killed at the hands of law enforcement. Much of downtown Washington, D.C. was closed off Saturday as law enforcement prepared for a huge march on the same day as mourners gathered to pay their respects in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. Massive protests also took place in New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, to name a few, while smaller cities and towns also saw demonstrators take to the streets. Beyond the United States, protesters also gathered in several major cities around the world, including London, Paris, Berlin, and Sydney.

Protesters stretch for more than five blocks, from Scott Circle NW to H Street NW, during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd near the White House on June 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at Freedom Plaza during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Protesters take to the streets on June 6, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Natasha Moustache/Getty Images
Tens of thousands descend up Seward Park during a demonstration on June 6, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Natasha Moustache/Getty Images
People gather during a protest against police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Atlanta.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Denver Broncos players lead a crowd of thousands on a march at a protest for the death of George Floyd on June 6, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Protesters lie in the street as they block an intersection outside the Federal Building on busy Wilshire Blvd as they demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, in Westwood, California, on June 6, 2020.
MARK RALSTON/Getty Images
Demonstrators march in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement on June 6, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Thousands of community members gathered during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Municipal Building on June 6, 2020 in West Orange, New Jersey.
Elsa/Getty Images
Protesters gather on Champ de Mars, in Paris on June 6, 2020, as part of Black Lives Matter worldwide protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while apprehended by police in Minneapolis.
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards as they attend a protest march to the U.S. Embassy in London on June 6, 2020.
JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images
Aboriginal elders conduct a traditional smoking ceremony at Town Hall during a Black Lives Matter protest march on June 6, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Protesters take part in a Black Lives Matter march in front of the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland on June 6, 2020.
WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty Images
Pall bearers are seen next to the remains of George Floyd at Cape Fear Conference B Church in Raeford, North Carolina, on June 6, 2020, for a memorial and viewing service.
ED CLEMENTE/Getty Images
George Floyd