Let’s look at the—and this is the last time we will type this deranged portmanteau—“veepstakes” again. The situation right now is that Joe Biden is up a clean 10 points against Donald Trump in polling averages and would be on track to win somewhere around 350 electoral votes. Does he play it safe? Does he take on some risk? Does he pick a cop? Does he pick a loyal supporter? Does he pick [checks notes] Susan Rice? Does he pick his nose? He’s just going to pick Kamala Harris, right?