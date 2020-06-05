Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. This year has been full of exhausting, emotional periods, but this past week might have been the heaviest of them all. Let’s try to offer some fleeting, minor relief, then, by looking at a whole bunch of shitty polls for Donald Trump.





At this moment, Joe Biden is polling better against Donald Trump than any challenger to an incumbent president in recent memory, and the Trump campaign knows it. That’s why we’re taking an expansive look at “swing states” in this edition, considering a slew of states—some that we noted a few weeks ago and some newcomers—that aren’t necessary for Biden to win the Electoral College, but which, if the election were held tomorrow, he might.





Anyone who recalls that just a few months ago the biggest problem in the country was how the Iowa Democratic Party was slow to report election results knows how quickly and comprehensively the dominant news stories can change, and with them, the election outlook. In one month, media coverage might be exclusively focused on the international response to toxic purple blobs that have mysteriously descended from deep space. But let’s not get so bogged down in our hedging that we can’t state the obvious: Biden is the favorite.