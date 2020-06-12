Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a newsletter that pretends the United States will hold fair elections in 2020 in which it is possible to ascertain who “won” and who “lost” based on preferences of “voters,” when it’s just as possible those “voters” will stand in long lines to no apparent end.





Before we get to November’s long lines, there are still so many primary lines to get through. During the peak-panic days of the coronavirus outbreak in March and April, numerous states pushed back their primaries until June or July, by which time all of the country’s problems would have been adequately resolved. So here we are, with a slew of high-stakes down-ballot races still to be determined, the vast majority of them somehow being in the Bronx.





Here’s a look at some of the most exciting primary contests. We start the way we always start: with an old man having a difficult time.