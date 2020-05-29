Twitter Covers Trump Tweet With Warning Label for “Glorifying Violence”

The warning label attached to Trump’s tweet. Screenshot Twitter

Twitter took action for a second time against President Donald Trump’s tweets early Friday morning, attaching a warning label over top of a late night Trump tweet about the protests in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd by police. Several hours after the tweet was posted, the company placed a disclaimer over the second portion of the two-tweet statement by the president, saying its content violated the company’s terms of service prohibiting the glorification of violence. Users can then click past the warning label to view Trump’s tweet in full, which calls protesters “thugs,” says Trump told the Minnesota governor that the “military is with him all the way,” and “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter told the New York Times that its decision to attach the warning label was “based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.” Trump’s line about looting and shooting, the Times notes, echoes the sentiments of “Walter E. Headley, the Miami police chief who attracted national attention in the late 1960s for using shotguns, dogs and other heavy-handed policies to fight crime in the city’s black neighborhoods.” “We haven’t had any serious problems with civil uprising and looting,” Headley said in a 1967 news conference,“ because I’ve let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

On Friday morning, Trump woke up and responded.

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The move to rein Trump’s rhetoric on the platform comes shortly after Twitter, for the first time, added fact check labels to two Trump tweets vilifying mail-in voting. In response, Trump issued an Executive Order Thursday that could remove social media companies’ liability protections for what’s posted on their sites.