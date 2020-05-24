Trump Shares Sexist Messages About Prominent Female Democrats in Twitter Spree

After his round of golf on Saturday, it seems the president went back home and started scrolling Twitter. President Donald Trump then proceeded to go on a spree that was bizarre even for his standards as he retweeted posts mocking several big-name female Democrats all while he peddled baseless conspiracy theories regarding MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. In one particularly shocking message, the president shared a tweet by John Stahl, a conservative who got a whopping 4 percent in the 2012 open primary to represent California’s 52nd District, that called Hillary Clinton a “skank.”
That wasn’t the only time Trump amplified Stahl on Saturday. The president also retweeted two other messages by Stahl in which he insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and mocked the way she looks. And he also shared yet another Stahl post in which he made fun of Stacey Abrams’ weight.
The president shared the mocking tweets on the same day as he continued to push a conspiracy theory that suggests Scarborough may have had something to do with the 2001 death of an intern who worked for him. “Keep digging,” Trump wrote, “use forensic geniuses!” This isn’t the first time the president has peddled that particular theory and it’s unclear what exactly set him off this time. But earlier in the day, the Morning Joe Twitter account noted there would be a “special Sunday morning edition” of the show “as the New York Times Dedicates Page One to All Those Who Have Lost Their Lives in the Pandemic.”
Former vice president Joe Biden also made a mention of the shocking front page that was devoted entirely to listing some of the almost 100,000 Americans who have died of covid-19, calling it “jarring” and “heartbreaking.” Trump’s Twitter spree also came on the same day that Biden released an attack ad against the president, blasting his decision to play golf over the weekend as the coronavirus death toll kept rising. “The death toll is still rising,” notes the ad. “The president is playing golf.”
