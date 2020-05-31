NYPD Cruisers Drive Into Protesters in Brooklyn in Third Night of Demonstrations

NYPD officers arrest protesters during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 30, 2020 in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

Videos posted to social media Saturday night showed two NYPD vehicles driving into a crowd as protesters took to the streets for a third night over the death of George Floyd. The videos showed that protesters placed a metal barrier in front of a parked police car in Brooklyn. Then another NYPD cruiser drives up and protesters can be seen banging on the car before the driver accelerates into the crowd. The first vehicle then follows suit and accelerates into the crowd, knocking lots of people to the ground.

It’s not immediately clear how serious the injuries were but the events captured on camera took place in a tense evening when thousands of protesters joined demonstrations that were planned in all of the city’s five boroughs. Most of the protests were peaceful but dozens of people were arrested as videos showed several police vehicles were set on fire. At least a few of those arrests took place outside Trump Tower.

A man runs by an NYPD police van on fire during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day on May 30, 2020 in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez released a statement Saturday evening, in which he said that while he understood the anger, he urged a change in tactics. “I join with all of you who say enough and never again, and I am committed to changing the system of justice in Brooklyn to one we can all trust. But we cannot build that trust by tearing our community apart,” he said.

On Friday, a cop in Brooklyn was caught on camera shoving a woman to the ground. That took place on a night when more than 200 arrests were made after violent protests outside the Barclays Center, which is also in Brooklyn.

NYPD officer just called a female protester a “stupid fucking bitch” and threw her to the ground pic.twitter.com/18YUHYmqQa — Jason Lemon (@JasonLemon) May 30, 2020

Amid all the chaos, President Donald Trump decided to throw in his two cents Saturday night by tweeting his support for the NYPD. “Let New York’s Finest be New York’s Finest,” he tweeted. “There is nobody better, but they must be allowed to do their job!”