NYPD Cruisers Drive Into Protesters in Brooklyn in Third Night of Demonstrations

Videos posted to social media Saturday night showed two NYPD vehicles driving into a crowd as protesters took to the streets for a third night over the death of George Floyd. The videos showed that protesters placed a metal barrier in front of a parked police car in Brooklyn. Then another NYPD cruiser drives up and protesters can be seen banging on the car before the driver accelerates into the crowd. The first vehicle then follows suit and accelerates into the crowd, knocking lots of people to the ground.
It’s not immediately clear how serious the injuries were but the events captured on camera took place in a tense evening when thousands of protesters joined demonstrations that were planned in all of the city’s five boroughs. Most of the protests were peaceful but dozens of people were arrested as videos showed several police vehicles were set on fire. At least a few of those arrests took place outside Trump Tower.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez released a statement Saturday evening, in which he said that while he understood the anger, he urged a change in tactics. “I join with all of you who say enough and never again, and I am committed to changing the system of justice in Brooklyn to one we can all trust. But we cannot build that trust by tearing our community apart,” he said.
On Friday, a cop in Brooklyn was caught on camera shoving a woman to the ground. That took place on a night when more than 200 arrests were made after violent protests outside the Barclays Center, which is also in Brooklyn.
Amid all the chaos, President Donald Trump decided to throw in his two cents Saturday night by tweeting his support for the NYPD. “Let New York’s Finest be New York’s Finest,” he tweeted. “There is nobody better, but they must be allowed to do their job!”
